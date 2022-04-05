Ghana: 5 Die in Accident At Akim Birimso

Koforidua — Five persons have lost their lives in an accident at Akim Birimso in the Eastern region.

The bodies of the deceased, yet to be identified, have been deposited at the morgue of Kibi Government Hospital for autopsy.

Seven others who sustained injuries have also been rushed to the same hospital to receive medical treatment.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, who confirmed the accident, said it occurred at about 3:55am on Monday dawn.

He said that the accident involved an Accra-bound Toyota Hiace Mini Bus with registration number AK 1145-21 and an articulated DAF Lowbed with registration number GT 3799-16.

DSP Tetteh said the Toyota Hiace Mini bus was travelling from Kumasi to Accra with 13 passengers on board.

He said on reaching the Akim Birimso, the bus veered off the road and crashed into the articulated Daf lowbed truck.

He said the victims died on the spot, adding that further investigations would be conducted.