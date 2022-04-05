Ghana: 5 Die in Accident At Akim Birimso

5 April 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Ama Tekyiwaa Ampadu Agyeman

Koforidua — Five persons have lost their lives in an accident at Akim Birimso in the Eastern region.

The bodies of the deceased, yet to be identified, have been deposited at the morgue of Kibi Government Hospital for autopsy.

Seven others who sustained injuries have also been rushed to the same hospital to receive medical treatment.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, who confirmed the accident, said it occurred at about 3:55am on Monday dawn.

He said that the accident involved an Accra-bound Toyota Hiace Mini Bus with registration number AK 1145-21 and an articulated DAF Lowbed with registration number GT 3799-16.

DSP Tetteh said the Toyota Hiace Mini bus was travelling from Kumasi to Accra with 13 passengers on board.

He said on reaching the Akim Birimso, the bus veered off the road and crashed into the articulated Daf lowbed truck.

He said the victims died on the spot, adding that further investigations would be conducted.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X