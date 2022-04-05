Ghana: 2 Remanded for Assaulting Plumber

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded into prison custody two persons for assaulting a plumber after a misunderstanding, at Dansoman in Accra.

The accused, Emmanuel Tackie, and Sylvester Tackie, pleaded not guilty to the charge of assault and causing harm to Samuel Ankrah, a plumber, and complainant in the case.

The court presided over by Susanna Eduful subsequently adjourned the case to April 8.

Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabor, presenting the facts of the case to court, said both the complainant and the accused, who are siblings, reside at Dansoman, Accra.

The court heard that on March 5, this year, a misunderstanding ensued between the father of accused and the complainant, who attacked the complainant in the presence of a witness in the case.

According to prosecution, the accused assaulted the complainant and in the process, the first accused, Sylvester, stabbed the complainant severally with an object which made the complainant bleed profusely.

Chief Insp Ahiabor mentioned that a report was made, leading to the arrest of the accused, and after investigations, accused were charged and put before court.