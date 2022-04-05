Ghana: Garden City Varsity College Admits 1,996 Fresh Students

Kumasi — The Garden City University College (GCUC) in Kumasi has admitted 1,996 fresh students for the 2021/20222 academic year.

Speaking at the 16th matriculation ceremony, the president of the college, Professor Edward K. Asante, said GCUC was gradually carving a niche for itself in the training of healthcare professionals.

He said undergraduate programmes on midwifery and nursing, have for the past five years been over-subscribed, compelling management of GCUC to reduce admission, in order to meet the required teacher-students ratio.

Prof. Asante commended the heads of the two departments, Ms Ramatu Agambire, and Hajia Halima Opoku Ahmed, for ensuring the success of the programmes.

"In fact, at a point in the admission process we had to stop admitting nursing students so that we will not go way beyond the recommended student-staff ratio," he said.

According to Prof. Asante, in 2018 when he took over as president of the university, the two departments had a total of 35 students each pursuing the regular programmes.

"Today, it may interest you to know that we are matriculating 220 and 114 regular students for the Nursing and Midwifery departments respectively. As I have always emphasized, student satisfaction is critical in growing the student numbers in the departments," Prof. Asante said.

He said in spite of challenges that all educational institutions are experiencing, GCUC was still making strides.

"I wish to congratulate all of us, including our alumni and continuing students who referred many of the fresh students to GCUC, for this monumental achievement," Prof. Asante said.

He commended the Director of CODel, Mr Albert Achegilugu, administrator, the Director of Office of Institutional Advancement (OIA), Mr Isaac Tweneboah-Koduah, and other staff, for working hard, despite the challenges in the discharge of their duties.

Prof. Asante advised the students: "I implore you to make maximum use of the resources and facilities at your disposal. You have some of the best lecturers in the country teaching you. Their efforts will be in vain unless you compliment them through hard work and dedication to the purpose of being here".