Ghana: UNDP Hands Over CHPS Compound to Chorkor Chemuena Community

A newly equipped Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) facility has been handed over to the Chorkor-Chemuena community in the Ablekuma South Constituency and the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

It was handed over last week Friday by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in partnership with the Government of Japan.

The health facility, valued at an estimated amount of 60million US dollars, would serve the people in the community who had been faced with moving to other health facilities to receive medical care.

Funded by the Government of Japan, the facility formed part of UNDP project which was aimed at strengthening community health system to support the community of essential services during and post COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the event, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan, Mr Mochizuki Hisanobu, said the COVID-19 pandemic had shared light on the need to strengthen health systems by building the capacity of local health facilities to respond to health matters.

Mr Hisanobu noted that the handing over of the CHPS facility formed part of their commitment to promoting the concept of human security where everyone could live in dignity without fear through the protection and empowerment of individuals.

Japan, he said, had offered various support to Ghana in the area of maternal, new born and child health services before the outbreak of Covid-19 and would continue to do so going forward.

The Deputy Director of Public Health at the Greater Accra Regional Health Directorate, Dr Luis Ammouzou, in his remarks, indicated that the establishment of the health facility was a welcoming relief for health workers who had to overwork themselves in trying to provide health care services to the people in the community during the outbreak of COVID-19.

"Chorkor-Chemuena is one of the four areas or zones in the Ablekuma South with a population of 19,850 with about 2,551 children under 5 years of age. At the Health Directorate, they were offering services to cover the children through Child Welfare Clinic (CWC), among others, and mathematically it was taking it needed staff into the communities", Dr Ammouzou said.

He also noted that it would also help solve the accessibility challenge faced by the people in the community as they have to visit the Mamprobi Polyclinic to receive health care.

Dr Ammouzou thanked UNDP and the Government of Japan for thinking about the health needs of the people by establishing the facility.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma South, Alfred Okoe Vanderpuye, urged the Health Directorate to ensure a proper maintenance of the facility to enable it serve the purpose for which it was established.