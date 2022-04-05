Liberia: UP Sounds Caveat

Unity Party National Assistant Secretary-General for Press, Publicity and Outreach Cornelia Kruah -Togba has warned authorities at the National Elections Commission (NEC) not the tamper with the party's candidate Galakpai Kortima in the upcoming Lofa County senatorial by-election.

According to her, the Party's has met all of the requirements concerning the nomination process at the National Elections Commission.

Speaking on the OK FM Thursday, March 31, 2022 Madam Kruah-Togba further said, the Unity Party has also met the requirements as a political party under the law of Liberia that grant the party its constitution and legal rights to feed candidate in the Lofa County Senatorial By-Election.

She alleged that Liberty Party's embattled Chairman Musa Bility is interfering into the decision by the NEC, something she alleged that he is now boasting both on the social media and those he interacts with.

The Unity Party National Assistant Secretary-General for Press, Publicity and Outreach said the party will not accept anything but to ensure that their candidate who is a resident of Lofa County is declared candidate by NEC.

She said contrary on the part of the National Elections Commission to revert its decision not give party's candidate the constitutional legal rights to contest in the By-Election, will be a recipe for conflict and the NEC will meet stiff resistance from the party.

Kruah-Togba further indicated that the National Elections Commission has been working with the Unity Party as a single party signing documents.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She said, in the original framework documents that were signed by the four Collaborating Political Party at the time, did not have such a provision that she alleged was criminally infused into the framework documents by the Alternative National Congress (ANC), a crime that is now in court.

She said it was due to such crime committed on the part of the ANC that prompted the Unity Party to end the political marriage in line with the constitution and the original framework documents.

Kruah -Togba urged authorities at the NEC not to allow the country to go back to those dark days in the country's history due to electoral dispute and irregularity.

She disclosed that the Unity Party is an independent Political Party in Liberia that is in compliance of all the legal laws and the constitution of Liberia, stressing that the UP is no longer a part of the Collaborating Political Party( CPP).

The Unity Party National Assistant Secretary-General for Press, Publicity and Outreach said their focus is for the party to win the senatorial by-election in Lofa County, the stronghold of the party.