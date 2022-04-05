Gambia: GFA Extends Ramadan Greetings to Gambians Enduring Fasting Under Difficult Conditions.

On behalf of the Party Leader and Secretary General Hon. Bakary B. Dabo, and the party Central Committee, we write to convey blessed Ramadan greetings to all Gambians, and the greater Muslim Umaah.

Ramadan is the month when muslims submit to Allah (SWT) in prayer and fasting, while extending kindness and generosity to their neighbours and communities. With that in mind, we pray for your good health, happiness, and continued prosperity.

In the same vein, it has not escaped our attention that the previous Ramadans of 2020 and 2021 were observed by Muslims under the heavy burden of a global COVID-19 pandemic. GFA advised Gambians to pray, persevere, and practice medically advised measures designed to limit the impact of the deadly pandemic. This was a natural calamity which, though not yet over, is apparently reducing in intensity.

Unfortunately, as sacrifices made by Gambians are about to bear fruit, we are now regrettably hit by another man made one; unprecedented inflationary trends in the country, that is causing unbearable economic hardship for Gambian families.

In what looks like scenes out Shakespeare's Comedy of Errors, government officials have abandoned their responsibilities in managing the economy, and are openly blaming the public for policy failures that are taking the country to the brink.

The GFA party sympathizes, and stands in solidarity with the Gambian people in these challenging times. We call on the authorities to put in place policy measures that will reduce the cost of living for Gambian families. That is a duty and responsibility they owe to the citizens of our country!

Ramadan Mubarak to all

