Gambia: National Assembly Clerk Pays Courtesy Call On Counterpart of House of Commons

The clerk of the National Assembly of The Gambia, Momodou A. Sise, on Thursday paid a courtesy call on the clerk of the House of Commons in the United Kingdom.

John Benger welcomed his Gambian counterpart and delegation on a brief discussion on the roles, responsibilities and key challenges in running their parliament.

The latest engagement was part of bilateral punctuation to the week-long working visit of parliamentary staff of the West African State to the UK parliament in Westminster.

Mr. Sise pointed out that the practice, procedures and processes of The Gambia are generally informed by the Westminster model.

The clerks discussed their roles as constitutional and principal procedural advisers.

Clerk Sise thanked Benger for the reception accorded to his delegation to learn and share parliamentary processes, best practices and administration.