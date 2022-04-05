Gambia: NYSs Swears-in 14th Batch of Corps Members

The National Youth Service Scheme (NYSS) under the Ministry of Youth and Sport (MOYS) recently swears-in its 14th batch of corps members at a ceremony held at the Independent Stadium in Bakau.

The corps members underwent one month induction at the NYSS camp where they were trained in civil right and responsibilities and national youth policy development among others.

The two-year course is entirely sponsored by The Gambia government for youth to acquire skills on various life skills that marches the labour market. The skills include hair dressing, IT, agriculture and rice production among host of others.

Representing the minister of Interior, who is currently overseeing MOYS, Gibril Ngorr Secka, said the swearing-in ceremony was part of the fundamental activity of the national youth scheme for the youth to take an oath of service to the nation.

"As youth of the country you must all realise that for us to growth and develop as a nation, you must acquire the requisite knowledge for development," he said.

According to Secka, the prgramme is in line with the overall strategic objective of the national development strategy for youth, aimed at enhancing capacity of youth for sustainable livelihood.

He advised them to work harder and contribute meaningfully to national development.

Emmanuel Mendy, executive director for NYSS, said the corps members are drawn from all administrative regions of the country to participate in the two-year marathon course.

He commended parents for giving their children the opportunity to partake in the training. The programme, he said, would equip them with the necessary skills to contribute to nation building.

Delivering the votes of thanks, Ida Njie, corps member, commended The Gambia government for empowering them with the requisite knowledge and skills.

"We thank MOYS for its steadfastness in its responsibilities. It is fitting to acknowledge the efforts of the minister of Youths and Sports and his team, whose support has gone a long way in making this event a memorable one," she said.

Ismaila Ceesay, administrator for Insight Training Center, who doubles as guest speaker for the event, said Africa is considered as least skilled continent in terms of skills development owing to failing to prioritise science, technology and enginery.

"Inadequate industry of relevant skills constraint the transformation of African economy and limit inclusive grown and share prosperity. Low value added production pattern make Africa depend on exportation of raw material and creating wealth for foreign processors and manufacturers, therefore leaving Africa in poverty," he said.

However, he said, there is a greater need to address skills mismatch, which affects productivity and value addition due to weak leakage between education system and labour markets in Africa.

Alhagie Kebbeh, board chair, renewed commitment to support NYSS to continue empowering Gambian youths with knowledge and skills that would help them earn a living.

