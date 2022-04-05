Gambia: CPD, NDI Conclude Parliamentary Debate for Foni Bondali Candidates

The Commission on Political Debate (CPD) in collaboration with the National Democratic Institute (NDI) with an objective to promote accountability, peace, stability, issue-based political dialogue, and diverse political opinion ahead of the 2022 Parliamentary Election and beyond on Thursday concluded a parliamentary debate for Foni Bondali constituency candidates.

The debate was held at Mayork Senior Secondary School Hall.

The debate was meant for three independent aspirant candidates - Ousman Marcus Nyassi, Ousman Jallow, Pa Dembo Sanneh and Kaddy Camara, an Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC) candidate.

However, Kaddy Camara of APRC and Pa Dembo Sanneh, an independent candidate did not attend the debate.

During the debate, aspirant candidates debated on their oversight functions as National Assembly Member candidates, the presence of ECOMIG soldiers in Foni, fundamental human rights and freedoms as well as socio-economic activities.

Ousman Jallow, independent candidate and Bondali youth leader in highlighting his oversight functions, said he would engage government to cater for public facilities for his constituency, adding that his priority will be for his people to engage in farming (agriculture).

He also expressed his intention to empower women by helping them register and get funds from projects.

He went on to say that he would also sensitise his people on their civic rights and responsibilities, human rights and freedom limitations.

Jallow stated that the presence of ECOMIG soldiers in Foni is a threat to the peace people of the area as Foni is close to Cassamance. He demanded that the ECOMIG forces be replaced by Gambian or other foreign soldiers.

Ousman Marcus Nyassi, also an independent candidate, said the minister of Agriculture should endeavour to engage Gambians on farming to minimize poor harvest as well as provide fertilizer for farmers.

He further stated that the provision of medical drugs to hospitals across the country should be a prioritised for the Ministry of Health.

Hannah Forster, board chairperson for the Commission on Political Debate, thanked their partners for their support and collaboration and candidates for participating in the debate.