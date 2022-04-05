Gambia: Water Side FC Slip to Jarra West in 2nd Division

Water Side FC last Thursday lost to Jarra West 3-0 in the on-going Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League played at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field.

The Water Side boys drew goalless with league leaders, Gunjur United before rubbing shoulders with Jarra West, who defeated Kanifing East to move away from the relegation zone in the country's Second Tier.

Jarra West netted three goals in the match without Water Side FC reacting to grasp the vital three points.

The Jarra West now secured 17 points after fourteen league outings.

The defeat left Water Side FC two places above the relegation zone on the Second Division League table with 13 points.

Meanwhile, PSV Wellingara drew goalless with Immigration at the Real de Banjul Football Field to share spoils in the country's Second Division League.