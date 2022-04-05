Morocco/Gambia: Coach Bom Sowe Says Morocco Friendly to Serve As Booster for Queen Scorpions

4 April 2022
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia women national team coach, Mariama 'Bom' Sowe has said that this month's friendly encounter against 2022 African Women's Cup of Nations host, Morocco, will serve as a morale booster for her side that missed out in the final round of the competition to Cameroon.

The two sides will square off in the North African country on April 7th.

"Playing international test matches will definitely help the girls to perform as expected. This is a very big plus for the women's national team and will boost our morale," she told GFF Media.

She thanked The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) for facilitating the friendly game and promised that her side will be very competitive during the game.

Bom, as she is fondly called, was speaking after her side defeated a selection of domestic women league players 3-1 in a preparatory match at the home of Gambian football, the National Technical Training Centre in Old Yundum.

