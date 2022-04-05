Gambia: Kulukochi Utd, ECOMOG and Passamai Line Up for Gunjur Nawetan Semis

Kulukochi United FC, Ecomog FC, Passamai FC and Asselem FC are lining up for the 2021-2022 Gunjur 'nawetan' league semifinals after winning their quarterfinal matches.

The Kulukochi boys thumped Falcons FC 2-0 in their quarterfinal game to progress to the last four of Gunjur wet season biggest football fiesta, thanks to goals from striker Fabakey Touray and budding Sheriffo Touray alias Fixer.

Ecomog FC defeated Argentina FC 4-3 on penalties after the regulation time ended goalless in their quarterfinal match to advance to the last four of Gunjur rainy season biggest football showpiece.

Passamai FC sailed to the semifinal of Gunjur nawetan following their 5-4 penalty shootout win over Mariken FC after the regular time ended goalless in their quarterfinal encounter.

Asselem FC beat Santos United FC 1-0 in their quarterfinal match to progress to the last four of the Coastal Town summer biggest football jamboree.

Meanwhile, Kulukochi United FC will rub shoulders with Passamai FC in the first semifinal match, while Asselem FC will clash with Ecomog FC in the second semifinal match.