MOGADISHU - The Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani exchanged greetings with HE President of the Federal Republic of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, in a phone call HH the Amir received on Monday evening.

The two leaders have discussed the bilateral relations between Somalia and Qatar, the two Arab League member states which have developed their cooperation.

Qatar has helped Somalia build key roads linking Mogadishu to Afgoye and Bal'ad towns.