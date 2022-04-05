South Africa: Nxesi Appointed As Acting Minister of DPSA

5 April 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Minister of Employment and Labour, Thulas Nxesi, as acting Minister of Public Service and Administration.

This follows Minister of Public Service and Administration Ayanda Dlodlo's appointment as an Executive Director on the board of the World Bank in Washington in the United States.

Minister Nxesi will continue to perform his responsibilities as Minister of Employment and Labour while acting as Minister of Public Service and Administration.

The President has wished former Minister Dlodlo well in her new responsibility in which she will be one of three board members representing the interests of 25 African member states.

"President Ramaphosa thanks Minister Dlodlo, who has served government and the nation in various leadership roles including, since 2017, four ministerial portfolios of Communications, Home Affairs, State Security and Public Service and Administration," the Presidency said in a statement.

President Ramaphosa has also wished Acting Minister Nxesi well in providing continuity in the functioning and impact of the Department of Public Service and Administration.

