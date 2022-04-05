Rwanda: Peace Cup - La Jeunesse Hold Police in Last 16 Clash

4 April 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Police FC were on Monday held to 2-all draw by second division side La Jeunesse in the first leg of the last 16 clash of the 2022 Peace Cup at Kigali Stadium. Police came from behind to force a draw against the home side.

Abdul Kayiranga netted twice in the 16th and 26th minutes respectively while Muhadjiri Hakizimana scored twice in the 39th and 84th minutes respectively.

In other matches Musanze played a goalless draw against Rayon Sports at Ubworoherane Stadium while SC Kiyovu beat Marines 1-0, thanks to a lone goal of Ismail 'Pichu' Nshimiyimana.

The second leg is scheduled in two weeks after which the overall winner will reach the quarter-finals.

Peace Cup winners automatically secure a ticket to represent the country in the CAF Confederation Cup, Africa's second biggest club competition.

Monday

La Jeunesse 2-2 Police

Marine 0-1 SC Kiyovu

Musanze 0-0 Rayon Sports

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X