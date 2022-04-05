Rwanda: Peace Cup - La Jeunesse Hold Police in Last 16 Clash

Police FC were on Monday held to 2-all draw by second division side La Jeunesse in the first leg of the last 16 clash of the 2022 Peace Cup at Kigali Stadium. Police came from behind to force a draw against the home side.

Abdul Kayiranga netted twice in the 16th and 26th minutes respectively while Muhadjiri Hakizimana scored twice in the 39th and 84th minutes respectively.

In other matches Musanze played a goalless draw against Rayon Sports at Ubworoherane Stadium while SC Kiyovu beat Marines 1-0, thanks to a lone goal of Ismail 'Pichu' Nshimiyimana.

The second leg is scheduled in two weeks after which the overall winner will reach the quarter-finals.

Peace Cup winners automatically secure a ticket to represent the country in the CAF Confederation Cup, Africa's second biggest club competition.

Monday

La Jeunesse 2-2 Police

Marine 0-1 SC Kiyovu

Musanze 0-0 Rayon Sports