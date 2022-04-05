Rwanda: Basketball - Kigali Titans Coach Targets Top Fight Promotion

Cyrille Kalima, the head coach of Kigali Titans, the club that won the pre-season tournament of the inaugural second division league has spoken out on his team's hunger to gain promotion to the top flight league.

After their pre-season triumph, the Titans began their league journey on a positive note, beating Black Thunders 84-49 over the weekend.

In an interview with Times Sport on Monday, April 4, Kalima expressed his desire to keep winning and earn promotion to the first division league next season, adding that he is convinced that his players "want it even more."

Kalima is a fairly experienced basketball coach who formerly handled local teams like Patriots, University of Rwanda College of Education (former KIE) and the Kigali Basketball Club (KBC).

In a separate interview, Eugene Rubonera, the President of the Kigali Titans told Times Sport that the target of the club is to play in the second division league for only one season and gain promotion to the topflight.

"We started well, winning the pre-season, and the team is looking good. We will continue to prepare and hopefully we will have a good performance in this season," he said.

"We have a very good coach who has experience, we hope he will give our players good skills and knowledge that they need in basketball," he added.

The Titans have a great team that includes players like Arsene Picasso Muhizi, Christian Rwema, and Bruce Ngabo Rucogoza.

They also have Patrick Nizeyimana, Ella Ondo Patrick and David Bikorimana, Abraham Bizimana, Samuel Ndayizeye, Olivier Kamanzi and Aniel Nsabimana and Emmanuel Umeadi.