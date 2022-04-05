Rwanda: Ferwacy to Set Election Date for New Committee

The national Cycling Federation (Ferwacy) will decide the dates for the elections of a new executive committee during the forthcoming extraordinary assembly slated for April 23 as the federation seeks to replace the outgoing committee whose term has expired.

The existing committee, which has been in transition, had their four-year term expire on March 31 and has until May 31 to hand over office to a new executive committee.

"No dates have been decided," a Ferwacy official told Times Sport.

"Everything that has to do with the elections of the new executive committee will be decided by the extraordinary meeting on April 23," he added.

Federation president Abdallah Murenzi and his executive committee have been in office in an interim role since December 31, 2019.

Murenzi replaced Aimable Bayingana who, with his entire committee, resigned after two years in office due to claims of misappropriation of funds in the federation.

Murenzi, previously the Mayor of Nyanza District and president of Rayon Sports, is likely to run for the presidency again after a successful two-year spell during which saw Rwanda win the rights to host the 2025 UCI Road World Championship.