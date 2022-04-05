Rwanda: Handball - Kigali to Host 2022 Africa Youth Qualifiers

Rwanda will host the qualifiers for the 29th juniors and 18th men's youth Africa Nations Championship, the Handball governing body has confirmed.

The men's juniors' qualifiers will take place between August 20 to 27 while the youth qualifiers will take place from August 30 to September 6.

However, the countries expected to take part at both tournaments have not been confirmed yet.

Alfred Twahirwa, the president of the Rwanda handball federation (Ferwahand) said preparations for the two qualifying events are ongoing.

"Preparations for the tournaments are underway and in the near future we will announce when our teams should start preparing." Twahirwa told Times Sport.

The five countries that will qualify in the Youth Championship will represent Africa during next year's U19 World Championship while six nations that will qualify in the juniors Africa nations Championship will represent the continent during the U21 World championship in 2023.