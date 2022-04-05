Rwanda: Handball - Kigali to Host 2022 Africa Youth Qualifiers

5 April 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda will host the qualifiers for the 29th juniors and 18th men's youth Africa Nations Championship, the Handball governing body has confirmed.

The men's juniors' qualifiers will take place between August 20 to 27 while the youth qualifiers will take place from August 30 to September 6.

However, the countries expected to take part at both tournaments have not been confirmed yet.

Alfred Twahirwa, the president of the Rwanda handball federation (Ferwahand) said preparations for the two qualifying events are ongoing.

"Preparations for the tournaments are underway and in the near future we will announce when our teams should start preparing." Twahirwa told Times Sport.

The five countries that will qualify in the Youth Championship will represent Africa during next year's U19 World Championship while six nations that will qualify in the juniors Africa nations Championship will represent the continent during the U21 World championship in 2023.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X