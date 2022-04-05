Rwanda, Zambia Sign Seven Pacts to Bolster Ties

Rwanda has signed a total of seven agreements with Zambia as the two countries seek to deepen bilateral relations.

The signing ceremony was presided over by President Paul Kagame and host President Hichilema, alongside respective delegations.

Kagame is in Zambia for a two day visit.

The agreements, Presidency said, include one on taxation, immigration and health.

Others are on investment promotion, agriculture, fisheries and livestock.

"Zambia has signed 7 MoUs with Rwanda focussed on increasing investment, improving living standards & creating jobs for both our peoples through win-win partnerships," tweeted host President Hichilema.

"We're getting on with job of delivering on Zambian people's priorities," he added.

The signing ceremony followed different ceremonies including a tête-à-tête before both heads of state and a bilateral meeting with members of their delegations.

Part of Rwanda's delegation included several cabinet ministers and head of security organs.

The two heads of state also toured Victoria Falls, a waterfall on the Zambezi River in Southern Africa that provides habitat for several unique species of plants and animals, and are expected to participate in a state banquet in honour of Kagame.

According to the agenda, released by the office of the President, Kagame together with host President Hakainde and First Lady Mutinta Hakainde will visit Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site that is home to one half of the Mosi-oa-Tunya - 'The Smoke Which Thunders' - known worldwide as Victoria Falls on the Zambezi River.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda External Relations Zambia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

They are also expected to conduct a guided tour of the Kazungula Bridge, a road and rail bridge over the Zambezi River between Zambia, Botswana, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

To conclude his visit, Kagame's last stop will be to the Kazungula One Stop Border Post.

The seven agreements reached during Kagame's visit come at a time both countries boast of cordial bilateral relations.

Rwanda and Zambia have occasionally engaged in high level consultations on issues of strategic importance to both, including on the UN and the African Union.

Growth of bilateral ties in leaps and bounds is further evidenced by an established Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation cutting across many sectors.