Liberia: UN Women New Representative Presents Credence

The new Country Representative for UN Women in Liberia, Ms. Comfort Lamptey, has presented her Letter of Credence to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah at an official ceremony held in Monrovia last week.

Presenting her credence, Ms. Lamptey expressed gratitude to the Government and people of Liberia for the warm reception she has received since her arrival.

She said taking up an assignment in Liberia was an honor of service that will enable her and the UN Women team to implement development activities of the organization and empower women and girls in Liberia. Ms. Lamptey, who served in Liberia a few years back as UNMIL Head of Gender Services, said she was glad to be back to continue the path of enhancing the capacities of Liberian women.

"Our work is to support the activities of the government in assisting women and girls for improved standard of living. I can assure you of UN Women's unflinching commitment to collaborate in all areas that would bring empowerment to our women and girls," she said.

Madam Lamptey has an established track-record of working to promote women's rights and gender equality at the regional level in Africa, as well as globally. She has served in senior advisory and management positions with different UN entities in New York, Geneva and in countries across the African region.

She has worked extensively on issues of governance peace and security and has been instrumental in helping to establish the policy architecture on gender, peace and security in the context of UN peacekeeping. Prior to taking up assignment in Liberia, Ms. Lamptey served as UN Women's Country Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS.

In response, Liberia's Foreign Minister, Ambassador Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, congratulated Ms. Lamptey on her preferment to serve as UN Women's Country Representative in Liberia. He highlighted the numerous contributions of UN Women to the welfare, development, and empowerment of Liberian women and girls.

"UN Women has been working in a strategic manner since 2004 in close collaboration with the Government of Liberia in Delivering As One through the UNDAF," said Ambassador Kemayah.

He also underscored the commitment the Government attaches to enhancing gender equality in Liberia as demonstrated by President George Weah's role as Feminist-in-Chief who leaves no stone unturned for the women of Liberia.

UN Women began operations in Liberia in 2004, collaborating with the UN System, line government ministries, implementing partners, women's groups as well as Liberians from all walks of life to promote gender equality and women empowerment.

UN Women Liberia's strategic direction is tailored towards helping address issues affecting women and girls through five thematic areas including women's economic empowerment; peace, security and humanitarian action, ending violence against women and girls; women's political participation and leadership; and gender responsive planning and budgeting.