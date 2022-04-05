Rwanda: Rehabilitation Works Kick Off on Damaged Kigali-Huye Road

Rehabilitation works on Kigali-Huye road have kicked off, after a days-long standstill that was caused by last week's flooding.

Movement, especially around the road section between Ruyenzi centre and Bishenyi market in Kamonyi district had been paralysed by waters that surpassed conveyance capacity of the drainage channel under the road, which led to its destruction.

Currently, people moving from Kigali to Huye are advised to use Kigali- Ruyenzi- Nkoto road while those from Huye can use Nkoto-Gihara- Ruyenzi road.

The alternative roads which are not paved (earth roads) have been delaying the transportation of goods and people, especially during heavy rains as vehicles get stranded, according to witnesses.

Sylvere Nahayo, the Mayor of Kamonyi district told The New Times on Monday, April 4, that rehabilitation works have kicked off and should be complete in less than a month.

"We have committed to rehabilitate that part of the road in the shortest period which should not exceed a month. The rehabilitation is being carried out under the support of Rwanda Transport Development Agency," he said.

He said the road is being rehabilitated by increasing the conveyance capacity of the water channel that crosses underneath the road.

"We hope the road will soon be passable again as works are being fast-tracked," he said.

The heavy rains that caused landslides also made the road Kigali- Nyamagabe- Nyamasheke impassable.

According to the National Police update, the road has become passable again.

The sections of roads are among many others that have been damaged by heavy rains since the beginning of this year.

According to the ministry in charge of emergency management, so far 126 sections of roads, 134 bridges have been damaged since last year.

Last year alone, disasters damaged 44 roads, 32 bridges, four water supply systems, 59 electrical transmission poles among others.

In 2020, at least 151 roads and 102 bridges were damaged by disasters while 30 roads and 40 bridges were damaged in 2019.

This was in need of Rwf120 billion to be rehabilitated.

Emile Patrick Baganizi, Deputy Director General of RTDA told the media that there is a plan to rehabilitate old and damaged roads as well as pave the new ones so as to ensure alternative roads in case of disasters and inconveniences.

"For instance, we are paving the road from Ngoma-Bugesera-Nyanza road. This road can be used by vehicles from the Rusumo border to the southern province instead of using the Kigali road. Vehicles from Kigali can also use the same road as an alternative to reach parts of southern and western provinces," he said.

Weatherman warns of more heavy rains impact

Meanwhile, different sectors including the transport sector could be further affected following the forecast of heavy rains in April.

"During the month of April 2022, the amount of rainfall ranging between 100 and 300 mm is expected across the country. Higher amounts of rainfall varying between 260 and 300 mm are expected in some parts of Nyungwe National Park, Karongi, Rutsiro, Ngororero and Rubavu Districts," warns the forecast.