Kenya: Kakuzi to Train Smallholder Farmers on Avocado Production

Nairobi — Smallholder avocado farmers are set to benefit from an e-learning agricultural extension service that will help them boost the quality of their produce.

The service piloted by Kakuzi PLC will be undertaken through an online platform branded Kakuzi Avocademy, which targets farmers wishing to receive professional tips on quality avocado husbandry.

According to Kakuzi Plc Managing Director Chris Flowers, the online Kakuzi Avocademy platform will act as an online interactive information hub to provide expert knowledge on good agricultural practices and quality avocado production, from field preparation to harvesting and post-harvest protocols.

He said the platform had activated dedicated Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram accounts (@KakuziAvocademy) to share experiences, and tips and respond to existing and potential avocado farmers' queries.

Plans, he added, are also at an advanced stage to unveil a dedicated Kakuzi Avocademy website that will provide production tips and related audiovisual resources to guide farmers.

Ultimately, the platform, he said, will also host an online market to connect avocado production inputs sellers with willing buyers.

"The Kakuzi Avocademy is a deliberate corporate sustainability effort to enhance farmers understanding of the rigorous demands which export markets this is key if they are to create the greatest demand for their products, " Flowers said.

"Through the "Kakuzi Avocademy" e-learning program, we share expert knowledge on agronomy, avocado husbandry and related Good Agricultural Practices to our farming community."

As part of the program, Kakuzi is also offering local nursery operators and community groups in Murang'a, Kirinyaga, Kiambu, Machakos, Kajiado, Nandi, Nyeri and Laikipia Counties free training on nursery beds preparation as well as the free provision of avocado scions.

"The fact is that access to the lucrative traditional markets is becoming complex. These markets demand that our fruit meets all the required criteria, including quality, traceability, and sustainability. Under a shared prosperity model, through the Kakuzi Avocademy platform, we are well placed to teach farmers how to grow fruits properly for the valuable export markets," said Flowers.

Over the last four years, Kakuzi has paid out Kshs 290 million to smallholder avocado farmers as part of the shared prosperity approach.

Currently, Kakuzi works with more than 3,500 smallholder farmers, ten active smallholder groups, and seven active out-growers spread across Murang'a, Kirinyaga, Nyeri, Meru and Nandi counties.