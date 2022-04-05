Nigeria Health Watch Announces 2022 Solutions Journalism Africa Fellowship

Blog

Nigeria Health Watch is thrilled to announce recipients of the Solutions Journalism Africa fellowship. The fellowship is part of the Solutions Journalism Africa Initiative supported by the Solutions Journalism Network, U.S.A. Over the next four months, the 1o selected fellows will produce and publish stories of how people are responding to various social problems across Nigeria and in their communities. They will also amplify the practice of solutions journalism through their various project ideas from advocacy visits to journalism training institutions and facilitating solutions journalism trainings.

Meet the Solutions Journalism Africa Fellows:

Israel Olatunji Tijani is a multimedia journalist and data analyst with 5 years of experience across, mainstream print, radio, and digital outlets in Nigeria. Passionate about telling untold stories and powerful impact data stories, investigative and solution journalism. His journalism career spans social, gender equality, health, tech, and environmental issues, focusing on Nigeria's marginalized communities. His work has been published by major Nigerian newspapers including The Nation and Sahara Reporters.

Umo Akwang is a Nigerian journalist with experience covering gender advocacy, global health, and development. While her journalism career started as a reporter and news anchor, she presently is an on-air-personality, news editor, legislative correspondent with Sparkling FM Calabar and Publisher, Glocal Media - an online News platform. She is the Cross River State Freedom of Information Ambassador with Y-monitor Project and has been engaged in various forms of journalism, including but not limited to development, advocacy, and solutions journalism.

Adam Alqali is a multiple award-winning journalist and editor of African Newspage, a digital newsmagazine focused on reporting Africa's development. He won the 2018 West Africa Media Excellence and Conference Awards (WAMECA) in the SDGs reporting category. Beyond his work as a journalist, Mr. Alqali has successfully handled several communication and research consultancies.

Blessing Oladunjoye is a journalist and publisher of BONews Service, a platform that leverages on the digital space to report about the vulnerable groups: Women, Persons with Disabilities and Children

Rasheed Ademola ADEBIYI holds a PhD from the University of Ibadan, Nigeria. He teaches PR & Advertising; News Writing and Reporting as well as Development Communication at the Department of Mass Communication, Fountain University, Osogbo, Nigeria. He is a Co-Founder/Editor-in Chief of AbitoCitta (abitocitta.com) where he publishes solution-focused stories in the education sector in Nigeria and Africa.

Usman Aliyu is a Principal Correspondent with the News Agency of Nigeria. He joined the service of the agency in 2010 as a reporter and has reported from both the Northern and Southern parts of Nigeria. He has had a stint in many the beats over the years with a particular interest in Health and Gender, Sports, Judiciary, Education, Agriculture and Environment, Politics, and Economy beats.

Abiodun Jamiu is a journalist based in Sokoto, North-West Nigeria. His reporting is at the intersection of social justice, conflict, and humanitarian issues, and has been published by Guardian UK, Premium Times, HumAngle Media, Ijnet.

Folakemi Ajala is a freelance writer, ghostwriter, and editor. Her articles have been featured in The Guardian, and Nigeria Health Watch. She is passionate about using words as a driver for positive change. Folakemi earned her B.Sc. in Environmental Science and Education and has had a versatile work history which span the fields of early childhood education, human resource management in the agile industry of oil and gas, and Environmental Science. She has served as a contributing scriptwriter for AIT's 'The 3L Show'.

Misbahu el-Hamza is a freelance multimedia journalist based in Kano, Nigeria. He has reported on health, sciences, and agriculture for the Nigeria Health Watch, and Nigerian Tracker where he serves as an editor. He is the organiser of TEDxAminuKanoWay, has a bachelor's in Statistics, and currently a post graduate diploma student in Mass Communications.

Emiene Erameh is a multimedia journalist who is passionate about issues affecting women. She is a media practitioner with ten years of cross-functional consultation and management as well as content creation for national and international outlook and outreaches. She is a Report Women Fellow and 2020 African Women in Media Pitch Zone Award winner in the Digital Transformation Category.

The Solutions Journalism Africa Initiative is training and supporting newsrooms and freelancers across Nigeria to produce stories that highlight how people are responding to various social problems.

For more details;

Contact; Chibuike Alagboso

Email; chibuike@nigeriahealthwatch.com

Phone; +2348063946394