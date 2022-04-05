Nigeria: Kwara United VC Shocks Kano Pillars At 2022 Volleyball Super Cup

5 April 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olusola Jide Jide

Kwara United Volleyball Club have defeated 2021 Nigeria Volleyball Premier League Champions, Kano Pillars, 3-2 (17-25, 27-25, 25-23, 21-25, 19-17) on Day 2 at the ongoing 2022 Nigeria Volleyball Super Cup in Lagos State.

An elated head coach of Kwara United, Adewale Badamosi, praised his players for their relentless effort during the game.

Badamosi revealed that the win against Champions, Kano Pillars means Kwara United stands a chance of surviving in this year's Nigeria Volleyball Premier League.

He said his team will build on the win and take every match seriously.

"I am very excited with this win because we did not only beat a Premier League team but the winners of the 2021 Nigeria Volleyball Premier League.

"Most people did not give us a chance of winning after we lost our first match to Kada Kings but I worked on the morale of the players and you can see the result," he said.

In the men's second game, OFFA VC fought hard to beat Kada Kings 3-2 (21-15, 26-24, 18-25, 25-18, 15-13) in a keenly contested match.

