Nigeria: Bandits in 'Military Uniform' Kill Zamfara Commissioner's Son, 3 Others

Bandits last night invaded Tsafe town, the headquarters of Tsafe LGA of Zamfara State and killed four persons including the son of the state's Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, retired DIG Ibrahim Mamman Tsafe.

In recent times, many communities in the local government have witnessed a spike in deadly assaults and kidnappings by bandits.

In February, armed men shot dead a Muezzin while he was calling the Subhi prayer in Magazu, a community 5km south of Tsafe town.

The bandits, believed to be fleeing military operations in some states, are gradually turning parts of Tsafe Local Government to their new haven.

Residents told Daily Trust that the criminals, wearing military uniforms, stormed Shiyar Namada area close to the commissioner's residence and opened fire on people.

"Some residents who had earlier spotted them took them for security operatives on routine patrol. So, they didn't bother to raise the alarm.

"The commissioner's son, alongside some other people, were seated at the frontage of his father's residence during Iftar (breaking of fast) when suddenly the armed men showed up and started shooting at everyone in sight.

"During the attack, most people observing Tarawih prayer in several mosques around the area and residents had to flee for safety. The armed men later withdrew into the forest.

"As I'm talking to you, I'm at the Waziri's residence where preparations for the funeral for the dead are underway," a resident identified as Umar said.

Some residents told our correspondent that the attack might be a reprisal after a man suspected to be a bandit was on Friday intercepted in the area and beheaded by the local vigilante otherwise known as Yan Sakai.

Meanwhile, the police commissioner, Ayuba N. Elkanah, has ordered the deployment of tactical operatives in Tsafe, the police spokesman in Zamfara State, SP Muhammad Shehu, said in a statement.

The statement read, "The Commissioner of Police Zamfara State Police Command, CP Ayuba N. Elkanah, early this morning visited Tsafe town to commiserate with the families of those who lost their lives as a result of bandits' attack on Tsafe town.

"He was there to also assess the existing security emplacement of the area with a view to deploying re-enforcement that would forestall future attacks on Tsafe and its environs.

"While in Tsafe, the commissioner condoled with the Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, DIG Mamman Ibrahim Tsafe (retd) and families of other victims of the attack.

"The commissioner of police further directed the State CID to conduct discreet investigation with a view to unravelling the deadly attack.

"He also assured that the deployment of additional joint tactical teams would go a long way in improving the security and safety of Tsafe and its environs.

"He called on the residents to improve their synergy with the security operatives, by giving credible and timely information on activities of armed criminals," the statement read.