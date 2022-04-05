Nigeria: Kaduna Train Attackers Were Teenagers - Survivor

One of the survivors of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack, Aysha Bindawa, has said their assailants are young men not more than 19 years old.

Daily Trust reported how a Kaduna-bound train derailed last week's Monday after explosives believed to have been planted on the rail track went off between the Dutse and Kakau areas of the state.

Nine of the passengers were reported killed, while dozens of others are still missing.

Narrating her ordeal in an interview with Channels Television, Bindawa said it was a miracle that many of the passengers were alive.

She said that based on the information she received from one of the passengers, the attackers were children, not more than 19 years old.

"I did not actually see them, but we saw some soldiers and policemen moving around. We were under the seats and the bandits had time to search our belongings... We walked for almost an hour before we got to the main road," she said.

Bindawa said the attack came with a loud bang and luggage began to fall off.

She said, "It was such a loud sound as if a bomb had exploded, and all of a sudden, the train derailed. We started hearing gunshots and people started lying down. It was my friend who pushed me down and we all covered our heads.

"We were all confused and the bullets kept coming. A man ran to where we were lying down in an attempt to take cover but was hit by a bullet. When the light went off based on the advice of one of the passengers, I think we marched on some people to get to the next coach.

"Some of the passengers were crying out for help. Someone was saying there was a bullet in his stomach and another said there was a bullet in his leg. The cry was so loud that we were lost. We remained in the coach until when we were shouted at by some soldiers who started carrying out those injured by bullets to give them emergency treatment."