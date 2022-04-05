Zimbabwe: ZSE Gains U.S.$284,7 Billion Capitalisation in Four Months

THE Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) recorded a bullish performance, gaining ZW$284,7 billion worth of capitalisation inside four months, a latest report on the local bourse shows.

The report says that in the fourth quarter of 2021, all the major indices, including all share top 10, medium cap and mining recorded increases.

"During the quarter under review, the bullish sentiments that characterised the local bourse resulted in the ZSE gaining $284, 73 billion, or 27, 58% worth of capitalisation to close at $1 317.21 billion, from $1 032,47 billion recorded in the quarter ending September 2021," the report said.

Positive performance was recorded on all the indices which recorded significant growth throughout.

"The resources index also increased by 29, 94% during the quarter under review, to close at 7 815,37 points, from 6 014,53 points in the previous quarter."

During the quarter under review, trading activity was skewed towards counters with strong balance sheets.

In this regard, the cumulative value of shares traded increased by 198, 17% to $33,12 billion, despite the 65.14% decline in the volume of shares traded.

Foreign investor participation, as measured by its contribution to value of shares traded, increased to 4.05%, compared to 3.76% recorded in the third quarter of 2021.

SE is a licensed securities exchange in terms of the Securities and Exchange Act (24:25). Its core mandate is to facilitate long term capital raising through listing of securities as well as offering secondary market securities trading and issuer regulation services.

Dating back to 1894, the ZSE has evolved to be one of the longest established capital raising platforms in Africa.

About 60 companies are listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange with market capitalisation of US$13, 94 million.