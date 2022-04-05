Kenya: Court Reinstates Ousted Homa Bay Speaker Elizabeth Ayoo

5 April 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — A court in Kisumu has reinstated Homa Bay Speaker Elizabeth Ayoo, who was ousted on March 30 after all the 49 Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) who were present during the debate voted to impeach her.

She was impeached over gross violation of the Constitution, alleged incompetence and gross misconduct and mismanagement of the County Assembly resources.

Following the orders overturning the impeachment by Justice Stephen Radido, Ayoo will now continue to discharge her functions and responsibilities as the Speaker of Homa Bay County Assembly.

"The respondents are hereby directed to restore and provide unrestricted access to the office of the speaker at the Homabay county assembly and provide the applicant with all the facilities she is entitled to to enable her discharge her duties," Justice Radido ordered.

The court further directed that the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at Homa Bay Police Station provide her with security to enable her access her office.

