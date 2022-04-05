Nigeria: Emirates Offers to Help Establish Nigeria Air

Emirates Airlines, one of the biggest Middle East carriers, has offered to help Nigeria set up its national carrier, Nigeria Air.

The Federal Ministry of Aviation recently advertised for expression of interest for private sector bidders on the national carrier. It is not immediately clear if Emirates Airlines bided for the job as bidders haven't been publicly announced.

Mr. James Odaudu, the Special Assistant, Public Affairs to the Minister of Aviation, said in a statement that the "management of Emirates Airlines recently made an offer to partner with the Nigerian Government in its quest to establish a national carrier."

Speaking recently, during a panel session moderated by Richard Quest on the future of aviation at the Dubai Expo 2020, Tim Clark, President of Emirates, said the organisation would be very happy to help if any assistance was required in starting the national carrier.

According to Clark, who was speaking in support of the position of Nigeria's Aviation Minister Senator Hadi Sirika, the establishment of a national carrier is an almost compelling case for Nigeria, going by certain indices.

"Of course, Nigeria needs a national airline. There is an enormous business case for the national carrier. Nigerians are seeking to travel all over the world. Nigeria is a powerhouse of Africa. We are very interested in flying there because it is a rich nation in terms of demand for services," Clark had said.

According to the minister, the offer by Emirates "cannot be anything other than an endorsement of the need, the zeal, and, of course, the process for the national carrier project."

It is also an expression of confidence of the international aviation community in the commitment of the Buhari government to it.

The minister also saw the offer as an encouragement to the many bidders currently preparing their PPP bids for Nigeria Air in response to the recently advertised request for proposal.

The process for the acquisition of the Air Operator's Certificate (AOC) and the Air Transport License (ATL) is well on course for the expected launch date of the airline, which Senator Sirika has assured, Nigerians would be proud of.