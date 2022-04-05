Somalia: Somaliland in Shock After Fire Guts the Country's Largest Market

A massive fire in the Somaliland's central market in Hargeisa has plunged the country into mourning. The flare-up began on Friday, 1 April and continued into Saturday. International solidarity followed the tragedy, including from Somalia which the region broke away from thirty years ago. The destruction of the central market is significant because it is economic hub of the country. Over 2,000 shops with their stock and an entire neighborhood was left in ruins, affecting nearly half of the country's economy. The President of Somaliland, Muse Bihi Abdi, arrived at the scene as soon as the fire was extinguished. Mayor Abdikarim Ahmed Moge said: "The city has never known such a calamity". Thirty people were injured, including women who were trying to save what they could.

Solidarity momentum

Support for Somaliland folliowing the disaster also came from the United Kingdom which once colonized the region. The UK expressed its friendship and readiness to help, as did Ireland. Somali President, Mohamed Farmajo, telephoned his Somaliland counterpart to express his support. Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble announced the release of U.S.$11 million for Somaliland which declared itself independent in 1991 and with which relations have since been at loggerheads.