Nigeria: Managing Autism

editorial

Recently, precisely on April 2, as it happens every year, the international community marked the World Autism awareness day. On this date, Autism awareness influencers and organisations use the opportunity of the event to create awareness about the health condition as well as the need for the public to accept individuals with Autism and treat them with compassion.

It is instructive to note that Autism or Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), refers to a broad range of conditions characterised by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech, and nonverbal communication.

Also, there is not one autism but many subtypes, most influenced by a combination of genetic and environmental factors. Because autism is a spectrum disorder, each person with the ailment has a distinct set of strengths and challenges. How people affected learn, think and problem-solve can range from highly skilled to severely challenged. Some people with ASD may also require significant support in their daily lives, while others may need less support and, in some cases, live entirely independently.

From indications, the awareness of autism in Nigeria is abysmal. Most parents and health workers often fail to detect autism early in children. In some cases, the children achieve all milestones of their age mates, and only when some of them have speech impediments that parents begin to notice.

Autism experts claim that although there are no known causes of autism, some predisposing factors contribute to a child developing the condition. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), one in 160 children lives with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) worldwide.

Furthermore, statistics point to the fact that there are 135 million established cases of autism in the world, with more than one million children and teenagers suffering from the condition in Nigeria. Sadly, in our view, the statistics of children in Nigeria with autism are poor because of the low awareness of the spectrum and it keeps increasing every year in the country, essentially, because it is rarely talked about.

Culturally, the ailment is still perceived as a demonic disease or witchcraft. This may be excusable especially in the rural areas where most people, due to ignorance or an attempt to live in denial, pretend to be oblivious of the disease and its manifestations.

According to experts, symptoms to look out for to help in early detection include; limited eye contact, stemming, which could be flapping of arms, tantrum behaviors or limited speech: another spectrum of autism disorder in those that are extremely intelligent but find it difficult to converse with people.

The good news, as researchers say, is that with early detection and management, most autistic children can live normal lives. Regrettably, in our view, the number of schools tailored for autistic and other special needs children are few, far between or even nonexistent.

According to a report by educeleb, a nongovernmental organisation (NGO), there are only 1,177 full-fledged nurseries, primary and secondary special needs schools in the country presently. Of that number, Kano has 153, followed by Kaduna with 79 and Lagos with 75. States with the least number of such schools are Borno, Bayelsa, and Zamfara. Where these schools exist, most of them lack the basic infrastructure adapted for children with special needs.

However, it is gratifying to note that some conventional schools are beginning to bridge the gap by adopting inclusive learning to take care of children with special needs. As a newspaper, we are for this approach based on our conviction that inclusive education is the most effective way to give all children equal opportunities for learning and development.

We are persuaded by the reality on ground to point out the snag in this otherwise encouraging development. The fees demanded by most special needs schools and the accompanying therapy are often beyond the reach of an average Nigerian family. This is an obvious challenge to many parents who happen to have a child with this condition. The financial implications of treatment and different therapy recommended for children with autism can and is, indeed, burdensome. For instance, the average cost of therapy alone for a child with autism ranges from N350,000 to N600,000 quarterly.

Therefore, in the considered opinion of this newspaper, there is every need to create the required awareness with regard to this ailment which will significantly reduce the stigmatisation associated with the condition. Most children with autism are rejected and abused.

It is from this standpoint that we urge government, at all levels, to invest more in autism and other special needs schools. It will be commendable if the governments feel obligated to subsidise the cost of therapy and management because we are convinced that through this process, more people can be diagnosed early, managed, and placed in therapy.

It is pertinent to stress that this is not a job for the government alone. We also appeal to wealthy Nigerians to support NGOs at the forefront of autism awareness by covering some costs and paying the bills of the children.