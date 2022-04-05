South Africa: Premier Alan Winde Celebrates End of the National State of Disaster

press release

Premier Winde celebrates end of the National State of Disaster

I welcome the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa that the National State of Disaster will finally come to an end. This is a long-overdue announcement, which I have called for since last year.

This step ensures a much-needed focus on economic recovery, and will undoubtedly improve confidence in the economy, as we fight the second pandemic of joblessness.

The 'end' of the National State of Disaster will be followed by the implementation of interim regulations which will remain in place for 30 days, whereafter they will automatically lapse. At the same time, the National Government has announced that they will finalise regulations under the National Health Act, which are due to be finalized on 16 April 2022.

The Western Cape Government is closely studying these draft regulations and will strongly oppose any efforts to sneak unnecessary measures back in. Our response will continue to be guided by the best possible scientific advice based on the latest available evidence.

This announcement now means that each one of us has an important role to play. We should continue to stay safe by practising the golden rules of good hygiene. We should also protect those at risk of severe disease, by acting responsibly. And we should get vaccinated if we haven't yet been able to: this choice is the right choice to save lives and jobs.