Kenya: Jambojet Customers to Redeem Points as Air Tickets in New Program

Nairobi — Regional low-cost airline Jambojet has launched a loyalty program that will enable customers to accrue points and be able to accrue them as air tickets, and discount vouchers among other rewards.

The program which was launched as the airline marked eight years since the start of its operations is a three-tier level and will also see passengers redeem the points on priority check-in and baggage handling.

Speaking during the launch of the program, Karanja Ndegwa, Jambojet MD and CEO said the program is a show of appreciation for its customers including those who even fly up to 100 times a year.

"We conduct research studies with our customers to understand their perspective on the areas we are excelling at, and where they would like to see an improvement. The Loyalty program is an area that keeps coming up and the team has been working on this product over the past 2 years," he said.

Since its launch, the airline which accounts for over 44 percent domestic market share has flown over a 4.9million passengers on the 10 routes they operate in Kenya.

It operates flights on 11 routes; From Nairobi to Mombasa, Malindi, Kisumu, Ukunda (Diani), Lamu, and Goma in Eastern DRC. It also operates flights from Mombasa to Lamu, Eldoret, and Kisumu.

Upon signing up for Jambojet Rewards through the Jambojet website (https://www.jambojet.com/rewards), all customers will automatically join the first tier, Emerald.

To move on to the second tier, Ruby, one needs to earn 3500 points or 40 flights.

The third tier is Diamond, and one needs at least 5000 points or 60to join the tier.

Each tier has specific benefits ranging from redeeming points for flights, baggage or other ancillary, priority check-in and baggage handling, and discounts on Jambojet services among others.

The airline targets 100,000 sign-ups for the loyalty program in its first year

The Principal Secretary Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing, Urban Development, and Public Works, Joseph Njoroge, who was also in attendance during the launch, lauded Jambojet for its contribution to the growth of Kenya's aviation sector.

"Since Jambojet's entry in 2014, we have seen the number of air travelers increase by an average of 7 percent year on year. Jambojet has been a great contributor, having flown over a 4.9million passengers to date in the 10 routes they operate in Kenya," he remarked.

The Loyalty Program comes after the airline launched Cargo Operations on the routes they operate in. The airline, which is IOSA registered, also launched operations to Lamu and Goma in Eastern DRC in September 2021.