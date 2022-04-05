Kenya: Man Who Battered Wife Killed After She Fled to Neighbor's Homestead

Nairobi — A man who battered his wife in Busia was killed after she sought refuge at their neighbor's homestead.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), "What started as a domestic feud quickly degenerated to a torrent of blows and kicks from Fabian Omanyala, as he assaulted his 53-year-old wife at their home in Kakemer location."

The investigative agency pointed out that when she could no longer take the beating and fled to their neighbor's homestead, the husband pursued her.

The reported stated that the neighbor then launched a projectile which could not be identified that killed the man on the spot.

"The killer object which could not be immediately identified, hit the deceased on the forehead sending him sprawling on the ground. Efforts by well-wishers to rush him to nearby Korosiendet dispensary turned futile, after he was pronounced dead on arrival."

The DCI stated that a manhunt for the neighbor has been launched by Teso based detectives after he went into hiding.