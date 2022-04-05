Rwanda's Recovery Efforts Get U.S.$32 Million Boost From World Bank

The World Bank Group has approved $32 million additional financing to support Rwanda's response to Covid-19, under the country's Covid-19 Emergency Response project.

This is the third additional financing and brings to $92 million the total support Rwanda has received.

Rwanda Covid-19 emergency response project is designed to help the government prevent, detect and strengthen national systems for public health preparedness.

Funds will also go into scaling up various activities including the purchase and deployment of vaccines, including those with authorization for use among children.

To strengthen the national health system, the new funding will support the procurement of an international vaccination status monitoring system that is interoperable with global platforms to ensure acceptance and recognition of Rwanda's Covid-19 digital certificates.

It will also provide cold chain equipment and mechanical ventilation system for the vaccines warehouse; as well as equip the newly established mobile isolation and treatment hospital with a solar energy system.

"This Additional Financing will support the government's decision to expand coverage to the population under 18 years of age, thus advancing from the initial target of 60 percent met in March 2022 to 86 percent of the population (from 5 years and above) by the end of 2022." Said Rolande Pryce, World Bank Country Manager for Rwanda.

"So far, World Bank financing to Rwanda has contributed to fully vaccinating 14 percent of the population," she added.

Pryce maintained that the current AF will increase that amount by an additional 8.4 percent of the population, "while another 1.78 million doses will be administered as a booster dose and will cover 14 percent of the population over 18 years of age".

Amparo Elena Gordillo-Tobar, the World Bank Senior Health Specialist and the Project task team leader, said the vison on the support to the country's response to the pandemic is now expanding.

He added that it is also standing strong behind long-term benefits to the health system with the inclusion of the interoperability of the information systems, the efficiency in the use of energy and the protection to the environment.

"As the world is not free from events such as this pandemic, our efforts include supporting the long-term goal of strengthening the national system for public health preparedness in Rwanda" she added.

Rwanda Covid-19 Emergency Project is part of the World Bank Group $14 billion fast-track package to strengthen the COVID-19 response in developing countries and shorten the time to recovery.

The immediate response includes financing, policy advice and technical assistance to help countries cope with the health and economic impacts of the pandemic.

The International Finance Corporation is providing $8 billion in financing to help private companies affected by the pandemic and preserve jobs.

The International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the International Development Association are making an initial $6 billion available for health-response.

The World Bank Group committed to deploying up to $160 billion over 15 months to protect the poor and vulnerable, support businesses, and bolster economic recovery.