Rwanda: New Device to Ease Learning for Visually Impaired Students

The government through Rwanda Basic Education Board (REB) has launched a device dubbed "Orbit Reader 20" which is expected to improve learning conditions for students with visual impairments.

The tech-driven device was unveiled on April 4 through partnership between REB, Rwanda Union of the Blind (RUB), and Kilimanjaro Blind Trust.

According to REB, the pilot phase regarding the use of Orbit Reader 20 conducted in six schools was successful and proved that this new device is better and way easier than Classic Braille in various ways.

"It has been identified as one of the best tech solutions among other assistive technology devices which can help remove barriers to accessing education content," said Nelson Mbarushimana, the Director-General of REB.

In addition, he said that this will help ease access to information for the visually impaired learners and promote independence and social inclusion.

"These innovative assistive digital braille devices and appropriate curriculum content in digital braille format is integral to improving learning outcomes for students with visual Impairment," he added.

Mbarushimana further explained that the students who used this device in the pilot have recorded improved teacher-learner interactions in the classroom.

According to REB, currently, there are 377 learners with visual impairment, the orbit reader 20 has been deployed in six schools, and ten teachers and technicians have been trained.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added that together with their partners, they will prioritise rolling the devises to various schools with visually impaired students.

Speaking about the benefits of the new device, Joseph Hategekimana, a student with visual impairment pointed out that this has changed their lives as well as made their learning system easy among other benefits

"With this device, it is easy to use, has a long-life battery, simple and inclusive, the documents are easy to keep as well as accessing to all necessary learning materials," he said.

In addition, he said this comes to tackle the challenges they used to face such as carrying a braille book which is huge as well as not easy to navigate for a student, hard to keep their documents among others.

Felicite Nyirakamana the trained teacher from Groupe Scolaire de Gahini, also commend this development saying that this makes their work and communication with their students with visual impairments easier and more private which is different from what they used to have before.

"With this new device, it is easy for us to share with them every document through Bluetooth or USB and easy for them to take notes. With the facility, doing research will be easier," she said.

She added that she expects the students to do better in class.