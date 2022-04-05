Kenya: Matiangi Says Attack on Odinga Was Planned, Blames Voter Bribery

5 April 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi now says the attack on Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Leader Raila Odinga in Kabenes, Uasin Gishu was planned.

Appearing before the Sanete Committee on National Security, Matiangi indicated that evidence before them shows that the incident was choreographed.

"What happened to Raila was organized. The police are continuing with investigations, and we will go where the investigations will lead us, but the incident is not a trend, it's just a one off," he stated.

The Interior boss noted that the biggest threat the security agencies are facing ahead of the polls is voter bribery which if not tamed might spark similar incidences across the country.

"The challenge we face in these elections is voter bribery and crowd renting, if that is not tamed then we are likely to face more and more conflicts as elections nears," said Matiangi.

More to follow ... ..

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X