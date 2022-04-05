Kenya: Even Those 'Stoning' Us Will Join Azimio Because We Are Winning It - Kalonzo

Nairobi — Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka says no amount of "stoning" will hinder their resolve to sell the agenda of the Azimio La Umoja One-Kenya Alliance Coalition Political Party in regions where they are perceived to be unpopular.

While referring to last week's incident where former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's chopper was stoned in Uasin Gishu County, Musyoka expressed optimism that before August 9, they would have won the votes of the majority of people who do not believe in their course.

"Even those who are stoning others are changing because nobody wants to be left out of this real bandwagon of change for this country," he said.

He observed that the warm reception they continue to receive across different parts of the country is indicative of the impending victory that will see Odinga sworn-in as Kenya's fifth President.

"And if personally I ceded my ambitions for Odinga then even Deputy President William Ruto might join us. We are here to win it and that is our mission," he said.

The incident which has raised fears of a return of political violence in the country three months to the General Election has widely been condemned by different leaders with President Uhuru Kenyatta calling for political tolerance.

Already, 17 people who are suspected to have taken part in the attack on Odinga's chopper and currently in police custody and will face attempted murder charges.

Soy lawmaker Caleb Kositany, Kapsaret's Oscar Sudi and Uasin Gishu Speaker David Kiplagat were questioned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Sunday in connection to the incident that saw the helicopters windshield damaged.

The DCI issued summons after Odinga and politicians who accompanied him singled out Kositany and Sudi for incitement.

Suna East MP Junet Mohammed, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Gwassi MP John Mbadi were on Tuesday also grilled by detectives from the DCI to give their side of the story.