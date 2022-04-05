Kenya Power Decries Increased Cases of Transformer Vandalism

Nairobi — Kenya Power has decried the increased cases of transformer vandalism in various parts of the country.

The company said criminals have resorted to sabotage of efforts to restore supply by emergency teams as they remove fuses from the newly replaced transformers, in a bid to increase frustration on customers so that they can yield to their demands.

They then solicit money from customers in order to restore supply illegally.

Speaking during the replacement of vandalized transformers in Kiawaihiga Village, Gatanga Constituency, Muranga County, Kenya Power's Business Manager, Eng. Harrison Kamau called on residents to report power outage, or suspected cases of vandalism by dialing *977#.

Data from the company indicates that 16% of illegal connections and 9% of deliberate acts including vandalism are among the leading causes of electrocutions.

Vandalism of electrical equipment is considered an economic crime according to the Energy Act and the two could be liable to pay a minimum fine of Sh5, 000,000 or a minimum jail term of 10 years if convicted.

Kenya Power has lately intensified surveillance on the grid network as a measure to counter illegal connections and vandalism.

The company is also working closely with other security stakeholders including the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Kenya Police Service to track down the criminals.