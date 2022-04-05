South Africa: Warning for Gauteng Hitchhikers

The Gauteng Traffic Police has warned hitchhikers on Gauteng major routes that irresponsible behaviour on the roads is punishable by law enforcement authorities.

"The law is very clear... anyone who constitutes a source of danger to himself or herself thereby endangering other road users commits an offence and may be convicted to a one year direct imprisonment without the option of a fine if convicted in a court of law," Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson Sello Maremane said on Monday.

This legislation is according to Regulation 316 (5) read with section 89 (6) of National Road Traffic Act 93 of 1996.

The warning followed two videos that were widely circulated on social media depicting a hitchhiker travelling with a grocery trolley attached to a heavy motor vehicle along the N1 South, east of Pretoria. The incident took place on Sunday during rainy conditions.

Investigations into the alleged hitchhiking incident are currently underway and the hitchhiker will be brought to book.

"Road users are encouraged to make use of public transport as an alternative means rather than endangering their lives and that of other road users," Maremane said.

Members of the public are urged to alert the law enforcement authorities should they observe such unwarranted conduct by hitchhikers.