South Africa: Western Cape Human Settlements On Mountain View Housing Project

Mountain View Housing Project to create over 1000 housing opportunities

The Mountain View Housing Project in Mossel Bay, which forms part of the Integrated Residential Development Programme (IRDP), where1006 housing opportunities will be created for qualifying beneficiaries continues to make significant progress. It is anticipated that beneficiaries will move into their brand new homes towards the end of the third quarter of the current financial year.

The development, which is a provincial priority project, is the first flagship project within the Mossel Bay municipal area. It comprises of mixed land uses i.e. Breaking New Ground (BNG) units, Finance Linked Individual Subsidy Programme (FLISP) units and Social Housing units.

The construction of this R297 million budgeted project commenced in July 2019. To date, 737 units have been completed and 1006 sites have been serviced. The project is aimed at reducing the backlog of backyard dwellers who are registered on the municipal Housing Demand Database. Mossel Bay municipality has approximately 9000 households waiting for a housing opportunities.

Typologies in the project includes 278 FLISP units and 725 BNG units, consisting of double-story block units. The units consisting of a living area, open plan kitchen, bathroom and 2 bedrooms are within a 45m² footprint.

The planning for the project also includes other amenities:

1 church site;

1 early childhood development site;

1 sports field;

1 business erf; and

1 community facility (village center).

The Social Housing component of the project, which has not yet commenced, will be developed on the remainder of Erf 2001 (current site office).

Minister Simmers said: "It's pleasing to note the progress that is being made with this project. The development has already significantly enhanced the aesthetics of the area and symbolises the importance of investing infrastructure. In due course, just as the environment is improving, so to will the qualifying beneficiaries be able to establish a new and integrated community. These residents will also be much closer to the CBD, which ensures access to economic, job and many other opportunities.

As the Western Cape government, we remain committed to accelerating human settlement delivery, while promoting social inclusion through the development of integrated, resilient, safe and sustainable human settlements in an open opportunity society."