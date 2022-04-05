Zimbabwe: 3500 Housing Units to Reduce Backlog

THE SUBDIVISION of Redwing Farm of Grasmere in Norton under Chegutu district belonging to former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor, Dr Gideon Gono for residential units is expected to reduce the soaring housing units backlog in the town.

The division which is being done by a local developer seeks to develop over 3500 high, medium and low-density stands in Norton's Ward 15.

Speaking today at Chegutu Rural District Council offices in Chegutu during an all stakeholders consultation, Dr Gono said the move seeks to complement the Second Republic's National Development Strategy 1 and Devolution Agenda.

At least 34 schools and two clinics are earmarked to be established.

A 105-megawatt solar plant currently under construction is going to power the community while excess power will be fed into the national grid.

Chegutu RDC chief executive officer, Mr Admire Machingura was upbeat about the development.