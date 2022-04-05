Zimbabwe Swimmers in SA Nationals

5 April 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Ellina Mhlanga

ELEVEN local swimmers are this week set to take part in the South Africa Nationals and Junior Nationals in Gqeberha.

The competitions start on Wednesday and until April 11 at Newton Park Swimming Pool.

Some of the leading swimmers to participate in the event are Donata Katai, Tichatonga Makaya, Alexis Johnsen, Limbikani Kalipengule and Mikayla Makwabarara.

The swimmers are already in South Africa led by coach Masi Takaedza.

The likes of Johnsen, Katai, Kalipengule and Vimba are also likely to take advantage of the competition to check their state of preparedness for the CANA Zone IV Championships due to take place from April 14 to 18 in Lusaka, Zambia.

Team

Swimmers: Jayden De Swardt, Donata Katai, Khaya Vimba, Limbikani Kalipengule, Tichatonga Makaya, Anje Van As, Alexis Johnsen, Mikayla Makwabarara, Patrick Duff, Liam O'Hara, Teak Watson.

Manageress: Dinah Duff

Coach: Masi Adi Takaedza

