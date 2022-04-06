Nigeria: Gunmen Kill 11 Soldiers, Three Vigilante Members in Attack On Military Base - Nigerian Military

The memo stated that the assailants used rocket-propelled grenades and other weapons in the attack.

The Nigerian military said gunmen, locally called bandits, killed 11 soldiers and three members of a pro-government vigilante in Kaduna State on Sunday.

In a signal released on Monday, the military said the bandits attacked a military based at Polewire along the Kaduna -Birnin Road in Birnin Gwari local government of Kaduna State.

The signal, which was got by Sahara Reporters, further revealed that the base came under attack from an unconfirmed number of bandits at 4:45 p.m.

The memo said the assailants used rocket-propelled grenades and other weapons in the attack.

It also stated that the firefight lasted until 8 p.m. before the bandits could dislodge the troops.

The military stated that around 9:15 p.m. reinforcement was sent from another base in Gwaska but no further contact was made with the assailants.

The military said the bandits wounded 19 soldiers and two members of the vigilante group during the attack.

Kaduna State and a large part of the North-west region are under siege by bandits. These gunmen have become a source of terror to inhabitants of the region and people travelling around the area.

They have embarked on a killing orgy that has left thousands dead since they started their campaign of terror. They force villages to pay protection levies while they regularly kidnap travellers and other residents for ransom.

Despite several promises to purge the area of these marauders, Nigerian authorities seem helpless, and the attacks have become bolder and more frequent.