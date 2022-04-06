Africa: Call to Community Radio Journalists for a Four Day Training On Health Communication in Africa

The Africa CDC in partnership with the UNESCO, the World Association of Community Radio Broadcasters - Africa (AMARC- Africa) and Eastern Africa Community Media Network (EACOMNET) would like to invite community radio journalists to apply for a four-day training (physical) on health communication in Africa.

The requirements are as follows:

- Should be a journalist working with a community radio in Africa;

- Should be engaged in programmes on health for community radio in Africa;

- Should have written and spoken competencies in English or French, the languages of instruction during the capacity building engagement.

The application should contain a motivation statement and a brief profile indicating association and experiences on health communication for community radio in Africa and provide the relevant contacts of the radio station they are working with Community radio journalists from all Member States working on health communication in Africa are encouraged to apply.

Send in your application by latest 12th April, 2022 to GwehN@africa-union.org