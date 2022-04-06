Rwandan Teenager Emeran to Sign New Manchester United Contract

6 April 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Rwandan youngster Noam Emeran is set to sign a new deal at premier league giants Manchester United.

The initial three-and-a-half-year contract of the 19-year-old winger is expected to expire on June 30, 2022 but he is likely to continue his stay at Old Trafford.

According to the UK's Guardian newspaper, both Barcelona and Bayer Leverkusen have expressed interest in signing Emeran but Manchester United are not ready to let him go as they are preparing a new contract for him.

Emeran was the first signing of former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in February 2019 and has progressed from the youth team of the Red Devils to their Under 23 side in the Premier league 2.

He trained with the first team of Manchester United during the international break and is one of the players who is set for promotion to the senior side.

The budding winger has netted once and provided one assist since returning in January from a long term injury.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
