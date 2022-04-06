Rwanda: We Can Eliminate Rayon Sports, Says Musanze Coach

6 April 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Musanze FC head coach Frank Ouna Onyango believes his side is capable of eliminating 8-time champions Rayon Sports in the second leg of the 2022 Peace Cup at Kigali Stadium on April 19.

"Rayon Sports are a great team and have massive experience in the peace cup but we can beat them in the second leg. We can eliminate them, we have to prepare well because we know how hard it is going to be, and we know their strengths and weaknesses," coach Ouna said.

The second leg will take place in two weeks' time with the winners of the tie qualifying for the quarter-finals.

Peace Cup winners automatically secure a ticket to represent the country in the CAF Confederation Cup, Africa's second biggest club competition.

