Rwanda: Top Four Coaches in Rwanda Premier League This Season

It has been a keenly contested 2021/22 Rwandan premier league so far this season with the league title being contested by APR and Kiyovu.

After 22 matches played, there is just two points separating the top two teams whereas the bottom half of the table also has six teams which are all battling relegation with just seven points separating the six teams.

There have been some great tactical outputs by a host of the coaches this campaign and Times Sport examines the top four coaches who have had an impact on the performances of their teams.

Francis Haringingo (Kiyovu Sports)

The Burundian coach has been by far the best coach in the Rwandan premier league this season.

Despite a poor start to the campaign which saw Kiyovu Sports being walloped 4-0 by AS Kigali on match day two, Haringingo recovered by varying his tactics and instilling confidence in his players.

He has gradually built a winning side which leads the league log with 50 points from 22 games having won 15 games, drawn five and lost two.

His striker Abedi Bigirimana is also firmly in the race to be the top goalscorer this campaign.

Mohammed Adil Erradi (APR FC)

Adil was appointed as head coach of the Army club in July 2019 and went fifty league games unbeaten before being stopped by Mukura Victory at the Kigali stadium in an outstanding match.

The Moroccan gaffer has built an all-round team and each player on the field is capable of scoring. He has lost twice this season which were against Mukura and Musanze and has drawn six and won fourteen games.

Under his tutelage, APR FC have the best defence in the league having conceded only ten goals in 22 games.

Jose Antonio Hernandez (Mukura Victory Sport)

Since being appointed on January 30, 2022, Mukura Victory are yet to lose a game as they have gone eight games unbeaten which has seen them move to third place on the league table with 38 points from 22 games.

Under his tenure, Mukura have defeated two of the country's biggest teams in APR FC and Rayon Sports.

Frank Ouna (Musanze FC)

The Kenyan trainer is one of the most efficient coaches in the league this season as he has built an exciting team at Musanze FC.

He was appointed as head coach of the Northern Province club in September 2021 and his first season was a success. Ouna beat APR FC and recorded draws against both Rayon and AS Kigali.

Ouna has guided Musanze FC to eight wins, eight draws and six defeats in 22 games this season as they sit sixth on the league log with 32 points.