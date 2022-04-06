Rwanda: Ambassador Nyiramatama Pledges to Advance Rwanda, Guinea Relations

Rwandan envoy Zaina Nyiramatama on April 1, presented her letters of credence to Col. Mamadi Doumbouya, President of the transition and Head of State of the Republic of Guinea at the Mohammed V Palace in Conakry.

The ambassador assured her willingness to advance the level of existing bilateral cooperation.

"Guinea and Rwanda have much to share such as learning from each other's best practices in the framework of South-South cooperation and exploring further potential opportunities for the mutual benefit of the people of the two countries," she said.

Ambassador Zaina NYIRAMATAMA presented her letters of credence to H.E. Mamadi DOUMBOUYA, President of the Transition & Head of State of the Republic of Guinea as the Ambassador of the Republic of Rwanda to the Republic of Guinea with residence in Rabat.@RwandaMFA pic.twitter.com/RNRL8kB8UY

Upon receiving the credentials, Doumbouya said that both countries maintain African solidarity and each country's history holds solutions to its problems.

He reaffirmed his keenness to work closely with Rwanda, which, he considers a role model country with remarkable social-economic transformation under the leadership of President Paul Kagame.

In 2016, during the visit of President Kagame to Guinea, both countries signed a number of bilateral agreements in different sectors including political consultations, health, visa waiver, planning and development, and bilateral air service among others.

Nyiramata is Resident Ambassador in Rabat, Morocco, where she also presented her credentials to King Mohammed VI on January 17.

The Embassy of Rwanda in Morocco was inaugurated on January 15, 2020, as the two countries continued to take their relations to a higher level.