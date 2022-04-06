Rwanda: Ambassador Nyiramatama Pledges to Advance Rwanda, Guinea Relations

4 April 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alice Kagina

Rwandan envoy Zaina Nyiramatama on April 1, presented her letters of credence to Col. Mamadi Doumbouya, President of the transition and Head of State of the Republic of Guinea at the Mohammed V Palace in Conakry.

The ambassador assured her willingness to advance the level of existing bilateral cooperation.

"Guinea and Rwanda have much to share such as learning from each other's best practices in the framework of South-South cooperation and exploring further potential opportunities for the mutual benefit of the people of the two countries," she said.

Ambassador Zaina NYIRAMATAMA presented her letters of credence to H.E. Mamadi DOUMBOUYA, President of the Transition & Head of State of the Republic of Guinea as the Ambassador of the Republic of Rwanda to the Republic of Guinea with residence in Rabat.@RwandaMFA pic.twitter.com/RNRL8kB8UY

-- Rwanda Embassy in Morocco (@RwandainMorocco) April 2, 2022

Upon receiving the credentials, Doumbouya said that both countries maintain African solidarity and each country's history holds solutions to its problems.

He reaffirmed his keenness to work closely with Rwanda, which, he considers a role model country with remarkable social-economic transformation under the leadership of President Paul Kagame.

In 2016, during the visit of President Kagame to Guinea, both countries signed a number of bilateral agreements in different sectors including political consultations, health, visa waiver, planning and development, and bilateral air service among others.

Nyiramata is Resident Ambassador in Rabat, Morocco, where she also presented her credentials to King Mohammed VI on January 17.

The Embassy of Rwanda in Morocco was inaugurated on January 15, 2020, as the two countries continued to take their relations to a higher level.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X