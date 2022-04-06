Nigeria: Call for Applications From Education NGOs

Blog

TRAINING & SMALL GRANT OPPORTUNITIES FOR EDUCATION NGOs TO CARRY OUT SAFE SCHOOL ACTIVITIES TO IMPLEMENT THE NATIONAL POLICY ON SAFETY, SECURITY AND VIOLENCE FREE SCHOOLS

With funding for the Ford Foundation, the development Research and Projects Center (dRPC) trained 31 Nigerian NGOs from 21 states to stepdown the National Policy on Safety, Security and Violence Free Schools with its implementing guidelines and awarded small-grants to 23 NGOs to implement school safety activities in 14 states in 2021.

In line with the upcoming Global Action Week for Education (GAWE) 2022, of the Education For All (EFA) agenda, 25th -29th of April, 2022, the dRPC is calling for applications for a new cohort of 30 NGOs to participate in the training and small grants program.

High performing education focused NGOs working with communities to keep schools safe and secure are invited to submit a 2-page letter of application providing the following information: name and address of NGO; year and number of CAC registration; name of CEO and list of education program staff; list of donor funded education projects managed in the past 3 years; the safe school activity for which funding is requested; information on how the NGO will collaborate with state government; and date, place of activity and proposed budget. Submit to: info@drpcngr.org on or before 15/4/2022.